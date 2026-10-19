Official Beijing has refrained from confirming reports of a possible trilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated during a briefing that she currently has no information to share regarding such talks.

Earlier, media reports emerged about a proposal by Putin to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. At this time, neither Washington nor Beijing has given official approval for this format.

This was reported by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Songkhla.

As a reminder, The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Russia is proposing to hold a trilateral summit in November involving the U.S. and China to agree on ending the war on terms favorable to Moscow. There are no plans to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the meeting.

As a reminder, Trump stated that Zelenskyy is not interested in ending the war.

Earlier, Zelenskyy called Russia’s support a historic mistake by Trump.

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