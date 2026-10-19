The European Commission rejected a proposal by the United States to resume purchases of Russian gas as part of discussions on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. Officials in Brussels also emphasized that they do not plan to lift sanctions against Moscow until the war is completely over.

The European Commission advocates for a coordinated sanctions policy between the European Union and the United States and does not support easing restrictions against Russia until the war ends.

“Our position remains unchanged. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has previously made it clear that she will not lift any restrictions against Russia until the war is completely over,” Pinyu said.

The European Commission spokesperson also recalled that at the EU summit on October 15–16, participants expressed disappointment with the U.S. decision to ease restrictions against Russia and begin purchasing Russian diesel fuel.

Brussels believes that the European Union and the United States should coordinate their sanctions pressure on Moscow. According to the European Commission’s assessment, joint restrictions could prompt Russia to agree to a ceasefire on Ukraine’s terms.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinhu during a briefing in Brussels.

EU ministers have tasked the European Commission with studying a windfall tax — The Rio Times.

The European Commission is considering abolishing the EU’s recruitment office — Politico Europe.

The EU wants to finalize a budget that includes aid for Ukraine by the end of the year, but member states cannot reach an agreement.

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