Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Israel is trying to destabilize Syria, while Turkey, he said, is surrounded by a “ring of fire” amid regional conflicts. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing the Turkish leader’s speech on Monday.

Statements on Syria and Palestine

Erdoğan said that good news is coming from Syria, but claimed that Israel is doing everything possible to destabilize the situation in the country. He also said that Israel’s attacks on Palestine continue despite signed agreements.

The Turkish president described the situation in Lebanon as discouraging. According to him, amid “chaos and crisis,” Turkey is working to avoid harm and has managed not to be drawn into the conflicts around it or succumb to provocations.

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Erdoğan also said that Turkey must remain vigilant toward those who, in his view, seek to undermine society’s hopes and morale and sow discord within it. He warned against forces allegedly trying to “tear the region into pieces.”

Netanyahu’s response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he hopes to avoid a direct confrontation between Israel and Turkey. He added that he would like to restore the close relations the two countries had previously, but doubts this is possible under Erdoğan’s rule.

Netanyahu called the Turkish president’s rhetoric toward Israel hostile and said that Israel is considering all possible scenarios. Erdoğan also mentioned tensions in Iran and spoke of a new conflict in Yemen, linking the escalation in the region to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

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