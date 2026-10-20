The National Football League (NFL) will hold France’s first-ever regular-season game on Sunday at Paris’s Stade de France. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints will face each other, The Independent reports.

Preparations for the game are taking place amid security concerns: French authorities are considering the introduction of a curfew following civil unrest. The NFL said that preparations for events and the game at Stade de France are proceeding on schedule. The league is coordinating operational and security matters with local authorities and partners, and its venues have experienced no disruptions or other impact due to the situation.

A mini-Super Bowl atmosphere

Brett Gosper, the NFL’s head in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, said the league aims to create a “mini-Super Bowl” atmosphere in Paris to attract new fans of American football. NFL House is planned to open this week, along with other activities for fans.

The New Orleans Saints arrived in Paris on Monday after defeating the New York Giants 34–27. The team’s head coach, Kellen Moore, said the players are eagerly anticipating the opportunity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation with French athletes

To promote the game, the NFL is cooperating with Paris Saint-Germain and has also involved French athletes, including footballer Kylian Mbappé and rugby player Antoine Dupont. PSG announced a partnership with the NFL and the release of two separate game jerseys. Saints players were also invited to Tuesday’s Champions League match between PSG and Barcelona.

Gosper believes rugby’s popularity in France could help the NFL engage local audiences accustomed to contact sports. Antoine Dupont is expected to attend Sunday’s game.

The stadium has a capacity of around 82,000 spectators. According to Gosper, 70% of tickets were purchased by local buyers, around 20% in the United States, and another 10% in other European countries. He said the stadium would be full. The game will be broadcast by public broadcaster France Télévisions.

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