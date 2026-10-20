Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Oslo for talks with Zelenskyy

Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, has arrived in Oslo for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two sides are set to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine and attempt to improve relations between Kyiv and Washington.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre stated that the goal of the meeting is to steer diplomatic efforts in a more constructive direction.

“Our goal is to steer diplomatic efforts in a more constructive direction,” the Norwegian prime minister said.

In addition to Witkoff and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and representatives of the European Union will participate in the talks.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will join the meeting remotely.

It is expected that during the talks, participants will discuss possible ways to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as issues of cooperation between Kyiv and Washington.

Later that same day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Alexander Stubb, and Jonas Gar Stere are scheduled to hold a joint press conference.

The event will provide an opportunity to announce the results of the meetings and the participants’ positions on further diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

On October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the Norwegian capital, Oslo, where he will hold talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine and the security situation in Europe. The meeting will take place as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the leaders of Ukraine, Norway, and Finland.

Representatives of the Ukrainian leadership will join President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the talks in Norway. The delegation includes high-ranking officials who will participate in discussions on key issues of bilateral cooperation.

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