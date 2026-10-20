The Region 4 Court of Appeal in Thailand acquitted Olympic boxing champion Somluck Kamsing of charges of attempted rape. At the same time, the court sentenced the 53-year-old athlete to two years in prison for abducting a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of committing indecent acts, Bangkok Post reports.

Appeals court decision

The Region 4 Court of Appeal dismissed the attempted rape charge against the retired boxer. At the same time, it upheld the conviction on another count but reduced the prison term from three to two years.

Kamsing was also ordered to pay the girl an additional 80,000 baht in compensation and interest at a rate of 5%. The total financial compensation for the victim will amount to 200,000 baht.

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Bail and further appeal

Following the appeals court’s decision, Thailand’s Supreme Court allowed Kamsing to be released on bail of 300,000 baht pending a further appeal. He was prohibited from leaving the country.

Kamsing himself said he was ready to continue the legal battle and relied on the legal procedure. The plaintiff’s lawyer, Atiwat Niamisri, said that the girl would also appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. According to him, she insists that she did not stay with the boxer voluntarily after they met in a pub.

In 1996, Somluck Kamsing became the first athlete from Thailand to win Olympic gold: he won in the featherweight division at the Atlanta Games. In 2023, the 17-year-old plaintiff accused him of sexual assault after they met at a nightlife venue in Mueang district of Khon Kaen province.

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