US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a visit to Mumbai, India, that the country has made substantial progress in diversifying its energy sources, including seeking alternatives to Russian oil. Dawn reports.

According to Rubio, India has repeatedly expressed its intention to diversify its energy portfolio. He called this the right step and noted that such changes cannot be made in a short period of time. The secretary of state added that the United States views India’s progress positively.

Visit to India

This is Rubio’s second official visit to India this year. As part of his Asian trip, he also visited Uzbekistan, where he called for strengthening partnerships with Central Asian countries. In Mumbai, the US official held talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and met with business representatives.

India is a major importer of Russian oil. Rubio said that the United States can also supply part of the energy resources the country needs. During the visit, he is due to travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat state, where Reliance’s refinery, the world’s largest, is located. Rubio called India a superpower in oil refining.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trade talks

Rubio’s visit is taking place amid negotiations between Washington and New Delhi on a trade agreement. The US secretary of state said the sides are very close to concluding it, but still need to agree on a small number of issues. At the same time, signing the agreement during this trip appears unlikely.

Commenting on temporary exemptions from US sanctions for Russian oil, Rubio said that Washington takes into account bilateral relations with other states and their actual ability to meet their own energy needs. He added that other countries’ economies cannot be destroyed over one central issue.

In Mumbai, Jaishankar also met with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE is an important supplier of energy resources to India, including liquefied natural gas.

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