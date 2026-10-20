The remains of more than 40 Ukrainians killed in 1944 have been discovered in Poland

In the Polish village of Laskiv, in the Lublin Voivodeship, search operations have been completed at the site of a mass killing of Ukrainians in 1944. Researchers have uncovered mass and individual graves containing, according to preliminary estimates, the remains of more than 40 people.

Among the buried, the remains of women, children, and men were found. Experts will be able to more accurately determine their age, gender, and cause of death during further exhumation studies, which are planned for the spring of 2027.

On the final day of the expedition, the search team conducted test pits and partially excavated one of the mass graves. The remains of eight people were discovered there.

The search operations took place from October 2 to 16 at the request of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance. They were carried out by the municipal enterprise “Dolia,” which received the necessary permission from the Polish side on August 31, 2026.

After the excavations were completed, the expedition members lit candles at the burial site to honor the memory of the murdered Ukrainians.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory.

Earlier, the exhumation of soldiers who died in 1939 was completed in Lviv.

Three sculptures of the Virgin Mary were found at the site of the old cemetery in Lviv, near Mazepa and Topolna Streets.

At the Holosky Cemetery, the exhumation of the remains of 133 soldiers was completed.

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