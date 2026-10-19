271 people detained in Milan after protests — Jerusalem Post

In Milan, Italy, police detained 271 young people after Sunday’s protests against the state of public services and the rising cost of living. During the unrest, demonstrators clashed with law enforcement officers, looted shops and damaged property, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Clashes in the city center

According to police, several hundred hooded protesters set fire to rubbish bins in central Milan. Law enforcement officers in riot gear used tear gas and water cannons.

Television footage recorded the looting of Decathlon and Arc'teryx sports stores, as well as a Vodafone phone store.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detentions and previous protests

Of those taken to police stations, 32 people were arrested. They included 23 minors and 13 foreigners. Law enforcement officers also notified judicial authorities about another 28 people.

On Saturday, similar clashes occurred in several cities in northern Italy, including Milan, Bologna, Brescia, Bergamo and Turin. According to a police report, 28 protesters were arrested then. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence and announced a government meeting on Monday to discuss the situation.

The unrest in Italy took place against the backdrop of protests in neighboring France, where hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday over the rising cost of living and deteriorating public services.

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