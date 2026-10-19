Roger Wicker, chairman of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, called on President Donald Trump to reach an agreement with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to halt Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil infrastructure. In return, Washington could help Ukraine identify targets for strikes against Russian missile positions to counter Russian attacks.

Wicker stated that Zelenskyy is prepared to cease attacks on Russian oil infrastructure if the U.S. provides Ukraine with assistance that would enable it to identify the launch sites of Russian missiles and protect Ukrainian civilians.

“President Trump wants Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil infrastructure. President Zelenskyy wants access to U.S. assistance in identifying targets to prevent Russian missiles from being launched at Ukrainian civilians from Russian territory,” the senator wrote.

In his statement, the senator cited four arguments in favor of a potential agreement. According to him, Zelenskyy agreed not to attack Russian oil facilities in exchange for U.S. assistance in identifying targets. Vicker also claims that such an agreement could help lower fuel prices.

“Mr. President, please accept this victory!” the senator appealed to Trump.

This was reported with reference to The Hill and the senator’s statement.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink criticized Trump’s policy.

Earlier, the Kremlin proposed holding a meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping in November.

As a reminder, Trump stated that Zelenskyy is not interested in ending the war.

Earlier, Zelenskyy called Russia’s support a historic mistake by Trump.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that neither he nor Elon Musk were responsible for Ukraine’s loss of access to Starlink, which affected its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

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