In France, a curfew was introduced overnight from Monday to Tuesday in parts of the country due to unrest that has been ongoing for several days. Movement restrictions were in effect, in particular, in Paris, Bordeaux and Nice. As Interia reports, French authorities said that no serious incidents were recorded during the night.

Prime minister’s statement

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on social media platform X that the curfew ensured a calm night. According to him, such restrictions may be reintroduced overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday where necessary.

Law enforcement officers monitored compliance with the restrictions on the streets. A police helicopter with a powerful searchlight also patrolled above central Paris. Videos of its flight over the city were shared on social media.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Unrest in the country

According to the outlet, anti-government protests in France began with demonstrations by young people and teachers over the situation in education, and were later joined by protests against the rising cost of living. Subsequently, unrest occurred in various regions of the country.

On Saturday, aggressive crowds attacked police officers, damaged public buildings and looted shops. According to preliminary estimates, about 3,000 businesses were affected, and the damage may reach hundreds of millions of euros. A 19th-century town hall burned down in Limoges. About 2,500 people were detained in connection with the unrest.

On Monday, near Paris, police detained 13 masked individuals who, according to Interia, entered a shopping centre with the intention of robbing it.

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