Poland plans to increase trade with India to $10 billion — NDTV World

Poland is preparing to expand cooperation with India in the defense industry, space technologies, research and business during Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s expected visit to New Delhi. Warsaw also aims to increase annual bilateral trade from approximately $6.5 billion to $10 billion, NDTV World reports.

According to the publication, Tusk’s visit may take place on October 22–24, although these dates have not yet been officially announced. If confirmed, it will be the first trip by the head of the Polish government to India in 15 years. Two business forums are planned as part of the visit, in New Delhi and Bengaluru, with the participation of Polish companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

Defense and scientific research

Former Polish Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski called increasing trade one of Warsaw’s priorities. He also stated that Polish companies have already begun selling drones to the Indian army, and that cooperation in military technology has potential for expansion.

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Poland wants to establish contacts between its Łukasiewicz research network, which includes 23 scientific and research institutes, and Indian institutions, including the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the Indian Institutes of Technology. Poland’s Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domański, is also involved in strengthening economic interaction.

Satellite observation

Polish space company ICEYE is among the companies associated with the business delegation. It specializes in satellites with synthetic aperture radar, capable of capturing images through cloud cover and in darkness. ICEYE Board President Witold Witkowicz said that the company has launched more than 76 satellites, and that its radar systems provide a resolution of up to 25 centimeters or better.

ICEYE has signed memoranda of understanding with Indian companies Dhruva Aerospace and AgniKul Cosmos and expects to announce new agreements during the visit. The company’s first satellite was launched from India in 2018 together with the Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO. Poland also seeks to deepen cooperation with ISRO in the space sector.

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