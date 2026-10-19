In the Philippine Sea, Typhoon Champi intensified into a Category 5 super typhoon after crossing from the western Pacific Ocean. Late Monday Asian time, its maximum sustained wind speed reached 258 km/h, Mongabay reports, citing the U.S. National Weather Service. At that time, the cyclone was not near land.

Impact on Guam

Earlier, Champi passed near Guam. The governors of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands on Friday requested that a state of emergency be declared due to the disaster. U.S. President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Guam.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency said federal assistance was available for the territory to supplement local response efforts. Airports, harbors and some medical facilities in these territories suspended operations. FEMA said on Saturday that relief supplies were unlikely to reach the islands within three to five days.

Storm Trudy near Mexico

Meanwhile, former Hurricane Trudy weakened into a tropical storm early Monday after bringing rain and wind to part of Mexico’s Pacific coast. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, its maximum sustained wind speed was 100 km/h, and the storm was moving west at 9 km/h. Its center was forecast to pass south of the Baja California Peninsula on Monday and Tuesday, moving away from the coast. Further rainfall is possible in the region, where the ground is already saturated with moisture due to a series of storms.

Read us on