In the United States, the office of Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam in Leesburg, Virginia, was evacuated after receiving an envelope containing a suspicious substance. As The Hill reports, the lawmaker confirmed that an envelope with the substance had arrived at his office.

Response from services

Subramanyam said on social media platform X that the office was immediately evacuated. He thanked the Leesburg Police Department, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the hazardous materials team, and the Capitol Police for their swift response.

“These acts of political intimidation have no place in our country,” the congressman said.

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Other officials received similar letters

Subramanyam became one of dozens of lawmakers and election officials who, over the past month, reported similar letters containing white powder. According to NBC News, cited by The Hill, a federal investigation into these incidents is likely ongoing; the outlet cited a person directly familiar with its progress.

Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton released a photo of a letter addressed to him. The envelope bore the same return address as other letters: Democratic Socialists of America and the address of a building in New York that the organization had listed on its membership forms. DSA spokeswoman Priscilla Everino said the organization was not involved in sending the letters and was glad no one was hurt.

Democratic Congressman Eugene Vindman also reported a similar letter sent to his district office. The offices of Republican senators Pete Ricketts, Ted Cruz, and Mike Rounds also received letters containing a substance described as white powder. Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry said law enforcement found no dangerous substances after testing powder from a package opened by an employee.

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