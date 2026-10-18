Iran’s parliament has approved Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as the country’s new defense minister. As Anadolu Agency reports, citing the state broadcaster IRIB, 237 lawmakers voted for his candidacy, 15 voted against, and there were no abstentions.

Parliamentary vote

IRIB also reported that 277 votes were cast during the parliamentary session, which was held via videoconference. Before the vote, lawmakers heard arguments from supporters and opponents of Akhlaqi’s candidacy and reviewed his plans for the work of the Defense Ministry.

Akhlaqi replaced Aziz Nasirzadeh, who, according to the agency, was killed during the initial US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Following his death, Majid Ebn al-Reza served as acting defense minister.

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Statements by the new minister

Speaking before lawmakers, Akhlaqi said that in the event of a new attack by the United States and Israel, Iran would give an “unexpected and large-scale” response. He also said that for 35 years he has been on a list of people whom, he said, enemies planned to kill, and pledged to strengthen the so-called resistance front.

Among his priorities, the new minister named expanding defense production within Iran’s industrial network, strengthening research, and adapting the structure of the Defense Ministry to current security threats. Akhlaqi previously headed Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization and is under US sanctions over activities related to Iranian missile programs.

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