Macron to speak after violent protests in France — The Hindu

French President Emmanuel Macron was due to deliver a televised address on Sunday, October 18, after violent protests swept the country. The address was scheduled for 18:00 GMT, The Hindu reports.

Meeting with ministers

According to the Élysée Palace, the broadcast was to take place after Macron met with several ministers. France was assessing the consequences of the previous day's protests, during which clashes, arson and large-scale looting occurred.

Reasons for the protests and ministers' statements

The nationwide demonstrations on October 17 began over concerns about the rising cost of living but later turned violent. They were preceded by four weeks of protests by high school students, which were also at times accompanied by violence.

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Ministers blamed “ultra-left” groups for the violence. The protests took place six months before France's presidential election, in which Macron's successor will be chosen.

On October 19, the French president was also planning a three-day trip to four Arab countries affected by the war in the Middle East. According to a source, this conflict caused rising fuel prices and inflation worldwide.

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