US President Donald Trump said that reconstruction of the historic East Potomac Golf Links golf course in Washington is set to begin on November 15. He also said on the Truth Social platform that the facility is planned to reopen in about 15 months. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Court proceedings

The reconstruction project has become the subject of a lawsuit over concerns regarding environmental protection and historic preservation. US District Judge Ana Reyes previously ruled that the government must notify the court before beginning any substantial construction work on the course grounds.

Last week, Reyes also ordered a halt to tree cutting at the site, calling such actions “unjustified.” After Trump’s posts, the judge ordered the administration to explain whether it still adheres to the position it previously presented in court: that there is no final decision by a government agency regarding the course and that the president had only preliminarily considered the idea of reconstruction.

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Administration’s position

US Deputy Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in a court filing that redesigning the golf course does not constitute agency action. According to him, tree trimming, replacing fencing, widening fairways, or mowing the lawn would not fall into that category either.

In February, the DC Preservation League filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the administration from taking control of the course. The plaintiffs argue that this would violate environmental laws and could irreparably destroy a valuable part of American history.

On October 9, the Trump administration asked the court to dismiss the case, saying the proposed project was at an early conceptual stage. The following day, about 500 trees were cut down on the course grounds. The government explained this by citing safety considerations, restoration of the site’s original design, and a 2019 plan that, it said, predated Trump’s plans to renovate the course. On Friday, the government also filed a motion seeking Judge Reyes’ recusal and transfer of the case to another judge.

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