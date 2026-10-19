In Australia, former attorney-general and judge Robert McClelland has been proposed for appointment as chair of the National Anti-Corruption Commission. He is to replace Paul Brereton, who stepped down in May as the first head of the body.

Candidate’s experience

McClelland served as attorney-general in Kevin Rudd’s government from 2007 to 2011. Since 2018, he has been deputy chief justice of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia. In 2015, the coalition appointed him to the court.

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New appointments

Attorney-General Michelle Rowland said McClelland was selected through an open, competitive and merit-based process. Christopher Savundra has also been proposed for appointment as the new deputy commissioner of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Rowland welcomed both candidates on their proposed appointments and said their experience would be an asset to the commission in its work to strengthen integrity in the Commonwealth public sector. This was reported by The Guardian.

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