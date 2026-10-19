Beijing may become a super-aged city by 2035 — The Hindu

By 2035, around a third of Beijing's residents are expected to be aged 60 and over. The Chinese capital may become a super-aged city, The Hindu reports, citing the official Beijing Daily publication.

Nearly a quarter of residents are already over 60

At the end of 2025, Beijing had 5.29 million permanent residents aged 60 and over. This accounted for nearly a quarter of the city's population, Beijing Daily notes.

City authorities are strengthening support for older residents, including by increasing the basic pension, the report says.

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China's aging population

China's population has been declining since 2022 and is aging rapidly. This complicates the government's plans to stimulate domestic consumption and curb debt, as hundreds of millions of people are expected to leave the labor market while pension budgets are already under pressure.

Chinese authorities have made demographic planning part of their economic strategy. According to Reuters estimates, the government's potential total spending on encouraging births this year could reach 180 billion yuan, or $26.92 billion. Demographers and economists point out that fewer children now may eventually mean fewer households and slower consumption growth.

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