On November 16, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga presented Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot with a state award — the Order of Merit, Second Class, conferred by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for significant support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“I view this first and foremost as recognition of the solidarity demonstrated by so many Belgians since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion—from welcoming Ukrainian families to providing vital aid,” — noted the Belgian diplomat, adding that during the meeting, the parties also discussed the situation on the front lines, the consequences of Russian attacks, and the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities ahead of winter.

Source: posts by Maxime Prévot on the social media platform X.

Earlier, a spokesperson for Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot stated that the country categorically refuses to transfer Russia’s frozen assets to Ukraine.

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