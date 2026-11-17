According to RMF24, a sea drone struck and sank the cargo ship Betul 8 in the Black Sea, about 75 kilometres southeast of Cape Kaliakra. The incident occurred on Monday morning in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

The crew was evacuated by helicopter

The vessel, sailing under the Somali flag, was carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania to Egypt. After being struck, it sent a distress signal.

There were 12 sailors on board — citizens of Türkiye and Azerbaijan. The Bulgarian Navy evacuated them to land by helicopter. Bulgaria's Ministry of Transport said that all crew members were in good condition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The seventeenth incident since July

This is already the 17th similar incident in the region since mid-July. Most such cases were recorded near the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria. The area is important for exports of goods from Ukraine, including grain.

RMF24 notes that since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — Ukrainian ports and sea routes have regularly come under attack. The authorities of Romania and Bulgaria comment cautiously on responsibility for the incidents: in some cases, Russia was accused, and it denies the allegations.

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