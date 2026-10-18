Germany has provided Ukraine with the maximum possible amount of aid to support its air defense system and currently has no additional resources for new emergency deliveries. This was stated by Armin Laschet, chairman of the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

Responding to a question about the capabilities of the Bundeswehr and the German defense industry to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense ahead of winter, the politician noted that there is virtually no room for maneuver, as the federal government has already exhausted all available and accessible reserves.

Commenting on the issue of providing long-range weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory, Laschet refrained from giving direct answers regarding the prospects for such deliveries and called for de-escalation. He recalled the position of U.S. President Donald Trump, who called for refraining from attacks on Russian oil refineries. According to the German politician, it is critically important for Kyiv to maintain its partnership with Washington—particularly access to intelligence data and Starlink satellite communications—though he acknowledged that the final decisions regarding the selection of targets rest solely with the Ukrainian side.

Source: Berliner Zeitung.

Ukraine has exhausted its supply of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems. CNN reported this, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Ukraine regularly faces a shortage of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems, but this does not mean that supplies have completely stopped. Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller explained that Kyiv is receiving new ammunition in small batches, and existing stocks could run out as early as mid-month.

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