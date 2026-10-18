U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent categorically denied that the Donald Trump administration was involved in restricting the operations of the Starlink and Starshield networks in Ukraine.

Speaking immediately after an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the U.S. official called the Ukrainian leader’s accusations false and extremely irresponsible.

According to the U.S. Treasury Secretary, neither Donald Trump nor Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued any instructions to slow down or restrict satellite communications. Scott Bessent noted that he was unaware of the causes of any technical malfunctions or slowdowns in network speed, and urged the Ukrainian side to exercise extreme caution with such public statements.

Source: NBC News.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. government had signaled restrictions on the functionality of the Starlink and Starshield systems for Ukraine, after which SpaceX technically implemented these limits.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that neither he nor Elon Musk was responsible for Ukraine’s loss of access to Starlink, which affected its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine currently does not have access to the Starshield satellite system used by the U.S. military. According to him, Kyiv has requested access to the system, specifically for strikes deep inside Russia, but this issue is still under discussion. Rubio also denied that Washington had ordered a reduction in Starlink’s speed in Ukraine

Read us on