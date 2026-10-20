Cuban law enforcement authorities accused the United States of allowing terrorists to operate with impunity on US territory following an investigation into an armed entry onto the island by speedboat in February. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, Cuban authorities say that some of those involved in training the raid’s participants are still in the United States.

Armed entry from Florida

According to the Cuban investigation, on February 25, ten Cuban emigrants set out from the Florida Keys and attempted to reach Cuba by sea. Authorities said they had nearly 13,000 rounds of ammunition, 11 rifles, 15 pistols, bottles containing an incendiary mixture, a VHF radio, and Starlink satellite equipment.

According to Cuban authorities, five members of the group were killed during a confrontation at sea. The rest, including those injured, were detained; authorities said they would face terrorism charges. Cuban officials also said they had obtained testimony from the detainees as part of the investigation.

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Accusations against organizers

Cuban prosecutor Edward Roberts said that people and organizations in the United States allegedly provided property used to carry out these actions, organized land and sea transportation, and facilitated the purchase and stockpiling of weapons.

Cuban authorities also accused Cuban citizen Maritza Lugo Fernandez, who lives in Florida, of helping organize the alleged plan. According to investigators, some detainees said they underwent training at a farm owned by Lugo Fernandez. She rejected the accusations, calling them untrue.

According to Cuban authorities, the raid’s participants allegedly planned simultaneous attacks on police and border units in Matanzas province in order to provoke an armed uprising and US military intervention. The US Embassy in Cuba and the US Department of Justice did not respond to requests regarding these claims. Cuba and the FBI had previously reported cooperation in the investigation.

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