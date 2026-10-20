In the Australian city of Wangaratta, a car struck independent parliamentarian Helen Haines near her office. She underwent surgery overnight and is in critical condition. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the collision was deliberate: according to him, the vehicle turned around before the impact.

As Korea Herald reports, the incident occurred on Monday in Wangaratta, about a three-hour drive northeast of Melbourne. A white Toyota Land Cruiser struck Haines while she was reportedly loading or unloading items from the trunk of her car.

Detention and investigation

A 43-year-old man was detained after the incident. Counterterrorism authorities, among others, joined the investigation. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said Victoria Police and the federal police are considering charges, including causing harm to a public official. The maximum penalty for this offense is 10 years in prison.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Barrett said that at this stage, the incident appears to be isolated. Albanese also said it is too early to determine the motive.

Eyewitness accounts

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told ABC Radio that, according to witnesses, the suspected attacker reversed the vehicle and struck Haines a second time before a passerby intervened. Australian media reported that Ricky Jeffries ran out of his barbershop, restrained the man and took a knife from him.

Before being elected to parliament, Haines worked in nursing, midwifery and academia. She became the independent member for the Indi electorate in 2019 and retained her seat in the 2022 and 2025 elections. Albanese also said that the number of threats against Australian politicians has risen significantly in recent years.

Read us on