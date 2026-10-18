In Israel, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett criticized Finance Minister and Religious Zionism party leader Bezalel Smotrich for supporting legislation that provides for exempting ultra-Orthodox men from service in the Israel Defense Forces. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Bennett made the statement during a Zoom meeting with activists of the B’Yachad (Together) party, which, according to the publication, he leads together with Yair Lapid. The two opposition politicians are intensifying their campaign among the religious Zionist electorate ahead of the October 27 elections.

Criticism of exemption legislation

Addressing religious Zionists, Bennett said that Smotrich had become the “architect of the evasion law.” He also accused Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of acting in the interests of Shas party chairman Aryeh Deri.

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“Smotrich bears responsibility — no less than Netanyahu,” Bennett said. He also criticized the allocation of budget funds to people who do not perform military service, calling such transfers “a disgrace.”

References to religious values

Bennett said that avoiding service during wartime contradicts the precepts of the Torah. “How is he not ashamed to call himself a religious Zionist? He has nothing to do with either Zionism or religion,” the former head of government said about Smotrich.

Bennett and Smotrich share political roots in the religious Zionist movement. Bennett previously led the Jewish Home party, which ran in a joint list with National Union–Tkuma — the political group from which Smotrich’s party later emerged — in the 2013 elections.

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