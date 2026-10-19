Taiwanese President William Lai said during the opening ceremony of a new wing at Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital in Taipei that Palau continues to support Taiwan despite significant pressure from Beijing. According to him, China sought to influence presidential elections in the Pacific island state through infiltration and “united front” tactics, Taipei Times reports.

Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. attended the event. Lai noted that Whipps has consistently supported Taiwan for many years in international forums, including the UN and the Pacific Islands Forum. Taiwan’s president added that Palau’s position had come at a cost because of pressure from China.

Statements on pressure from China

In an interview with Politico published on Thursday, Whipps said Beijing had threatened Palau with “consequences” over promoting Taiwanese independence. According to him, the Chinese ambassador said China could provide Palau with one million tourists and build the hotels the country needs, while also threatening corresponding actions if its demands were rejected.

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Whipps also told Politico that Beijing had sought to persuade the Palauan government to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan. He said Palau’s sovereignty should not be put at risk because of its diplomatic recognition of Taiwan. Palau is one of Taiwan’s 12 diplomatic allies and one of three such partners in the Pacific.

Medical cooperation

Lai linked Palau’s support for Taiwan, in particular, to their long-standing cooperation in healthcare. Since 2007, Shin Kong Hospital has sent nurses to Palau and implemented patient referral support programs for emergency and intensive care. The institution also helps Palau plan the construction of a new national hospital.

According to Whipps, the hospital has sent more than 450 medical workers to Palau and provided local residents with more than 15,000 medical services. Hospital president Hou Sheng-mo said the partnership had also facilitated more than 6,500 patient referrals for treatment. Whipps noted that the transfer of clinical knowledge and technical exchanges had improved the level of healthcare in the country.

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