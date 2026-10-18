Woman dies in Catalonia after torrential rains — Asharq Al-Awsat

A woman has died in Catalonia in northeastern Spain after heavy rains caused flooding in several regions of the country and disrupted transport links. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the woman fell into a stream on Saturday in the town of Cabrera de Mar, about 25 kilometers northeast of Barcelona. Catalonia's fire service said her body was found in the sea.

Flooding in regions across the country

Spain's meteorological agency AEMET warned of heavy rains on Saturday and issued the highest, red, alert level in the eastern region of Valencia. Emergency services in Valencia, Catalonia, Andalusia and the Balearic Islands reported hundreds of incidents involving flooded homes and roads, fallen trees and property damage.

In Valencia, as well as on Ibiza and the neighboring island of Formentera, residents received mass alerts on their phones urging them to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and to exercise caution. On Ibiza, the main highway to the airport was closed because of water on the roads.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Air travel disruptions and rescue operations

According to operator Aena, at least five flights were canceled at Ibiza Airport, 16 were diverted to other airports, and others were delayed. An army emergency unit was dispatched from the mainland to Ibiza and Mallorca to assist with the emergency response.

In the Andalusian province of Almeria, emergency services said people had been cut off by floodwaters, and 37 rescue operations had been carried out there since Saturday. Near Malaga, firefighters rescued ten people on Saturday evening who were trapped in a beach promenade tunnel as the water level began to rise.

AEMET also reported this week that September was the hottest on record in mainland Spain. This followed the country's warmest summer for the June-to-August period.

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