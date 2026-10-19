US Ambassador to the European Union Andrew Puzder warned that European companies could face potential US retaliatory measures in the American market. This could happen if the EU advances a proposal to reserve a significant portion of radio spectrum for direct satellite-to-smartphone communications for European operators, Anadolu Agency reports.

Spectrum dispute

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday, Puzder said that European companies should take into account a possible US response. According to him, the consequences could be devastating given the size of the US market.

The European Commission's proposal concerns a portion of the radio spectrum used to connect smartphones directly to satellites. According to the agency, the plan could potentially restrict access to this spectrum for US companies, including SpaceX and Amazon.

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US and SpaceX position

SpaceX, which operates the Starlink satellite network, criticized the proposed changes. The company said they could undermine communications in Ukraine, where Starlink has played an important role in civilian and military communications since Russia, the aggressor state, launched its full-scale invasion.

Puzder acknowledged Europe's right to protect sensitive government information, but stressed that legislation should not be used to weaken American competitors. He also questioned whether the EU's application of the Digital Markets Act ensures competition or is intended to generate revenue from fines imposed on US technology companies.

The ambassador called on Brussels and Washington to cooperate in competing with China in artificial intelligence and quantum computing. He warned that regulatory disputes could harm the shared interests of the United States and the EU.

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