Bolivia detains Nilton Condori on terrorism suspicion — The Rio Times

In Bolivia, police on October 18 detained suspended alternate senator Nilton Condori in El Alto near the Mercado Campesino market. The La Paz Prosecutor's Office suspects him of public incitement to commit crimes and terrorism. As The Rio Times reports, Condori was taken to the cells of the crime-fighting unit in La Paz.

The essence of the case

The Prosecutor's Office issued the arrest warrant on October 16 in a case opened following a complaint by lawmaker Manolo Rojas, a representative of President Rodrigo Paz's Christian Democratic Party. The document refers to Articles 130 and 133 of Bolivia's Criminal Code on public incitement to commit crimes and terrorism, and also cites risks of flight or obstruction of the investigation.

The case is linked to a meeting of supporters of former President Evo Morales on September 26 in Lauca Ñ, in the Chapare region. At the gathering, participants spoke of surrounding La Paz with new protests. According to the ANF agency, Condori said that without shooting “these thieves,” Bolivia would have no future.

The case materials also name Evo Morales and two of his associates, Román Gutiérrez and Rosario Vargas. At the same time, the warrant provided for the detention of Condori only. Morales already has two other arrest warrants: in a human trafficking case in Tarija and in a case concerning the May and June road blockades.

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The defense's position and the politician's status

Condori refused to answer prosecutors' questions. His lawyer, Yaco Conde, said that the case materials consist mainly of printouts and newspaper publications, and that the defense will seek to have the politician await proceedings while free. Vice President Edmand Lara also expressed concern and said that justice “must not be used as a tool to silence voices.”

Condori was elected in 2025 as an alternate senator for La Paz on the list of the center-right Unidad alliance. He later split from the alliance and became one of the leaders of the road blockades in May and June, whose participants demanded President Paz's resignation. On August 12, the Senate suspended Condori for eight months without pay over statements about the legislative body.

Further proceedings

The court is to determine a preventive measure for Condori. Bolivia's Constitution prohibits holding legislators in pretrial detention during their terms of office, except when they are caught in the act. At the same time, the court has not yet established whether this protection applies to a suspended alternate senator.

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