In the city of Gwalior in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, a truck drove into people gathered near a Hindu temple. According to Channel NewsAsia, 13 people were killed.

Incident during a festival

The incident occurred early on Sunday morning, October 18, during a Hindu festival. The loaded truck reportedly lost control and crashed into worshippers near the temple.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

India's Press Trust of India, citing hospital staff, reported 13 deaths. Indian President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Road fatality statistics

According to India's Ministry of Road Transport, more than 183,000 people died in road accidents in the country in 2025 — more than 500 people each day. Official data list inadequate road infrastructure, poor vehicle condition and driver fatigue among the factors behind road accidents.

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