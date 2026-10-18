Pakistan says eight militants killed in Balochistan — Dawn

Pakistani security forces said they killed eight militants during three operations conducted on October 17 in the Quetta, Nushki and Khuzdar districts of Balochistan province. Dawn reports that this was announced by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the country’s armed forces.

Operations in three districts

According to the ISPR, security forces in the Panjgur area of Quetta district foiled an attempt to set up a roadblock that was intended to disrupt local traffic. The agency reported the deaths of five people whom it described as militants.

Two more people were killed during a clearance operation in Nushki district, according to the ISPR. Security forces also said they discovered a hideout and seized weapons and ammunition after an exchange of fire.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Explosives in Khuzdar

In Khuzdar district, Pakistani military officials said one person was killed during another operation. The ISPR said it seized 490 kilograms of explosives during the operation.

The ISPR claims that those killed belonged to groups that Pakistani authorities call the Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan. The statement provided no independent confirmation of this claim. According to the ISPR, operations to search for other possible militants are continuing in the areas where the operations took place.

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