Pope Leo will hold a general audience for pilgrims at the Vatican on Wednesday — his first such meeting after surgery for lung cancer. This was reported by The Independent, citing the Vatican.

Return to duties

The 71-year-old pontiff underwent surgery on October 13. Surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung. Doctors said the procedure was successful and without complications.

On October 18, Leo made his first public appearance after the operation and said he would gradually resume his usual activities as head of the Catholic Church. He also thanked believers for their support and doctors, nurses and all staff at Rome's Gemelli Hospital for the care provided.

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Diagnosis and trip to South America

The pontiff was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of cancer of this organ. Doctors have not yet disclosed the size of the tumor or clarified whether the disease has spread to nearby lymph nodes.

The Vatican has not released the pope's schedule after Wednesday. From November 6 to 17, Leo is due to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, but it remains unclear whether the trip will take place. The pontiff's lead surgeon said he could fully recover by the visit, while the Vatican secretary of state suggested that the pope may need to adjust the pace of his work schedule in order to recover.

The pope usually holds general audiences every Wednesday for most of the year. In favorable weather, they take place in St. Peter's Square, where tens of thousands of pilgrims usually gather.

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