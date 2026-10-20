Israel detains 21 suspects in Gaza equipment case — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, 21 suspects, including military personnel, were detained on the morning of October 20 as part of an investigation into suspected fraud involving the use of heavy equipment in the Gaza Strip. The detentions took place in different parts of the country.

Heavy equipment scheme

According to the Jerusalem Post, the investigation was conducted by the YALAK National Economic Crime Unit within Lahav 433, jointly with the military police and the tax authority.

According to investigators, contractors working with heavy equipment acted together with servicemembers of the Israel Defense Forces. They allegedly inflated information in reports, falsified data on working hours, and listed fictitious equipment activity in the Gaza Strip during the “Iron Swords” campaign.

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Suspicions and further action

The detainees were taken to Lahav 433 for questioning. They are suspected of obtaining property by deception, bribery, and money laundering.

Investigators also suspect that the scheme may have resulted in fraud worth millions of shekels. The detainees are expected to appear before the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court and the military court in Beit Lid to consider extending their detention.

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