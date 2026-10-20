In Poland, 51% of participants in a new poll by the Public Opinion Research Center (CBOS) positively assessed the performance of President Karol Nawrocki. A negative assessment of his work was given by 39% of respondents, while another 10% were unable to answer. Interia reports on the results of the study.

The share of positive assessments of the president has not changed compared with September and August. At the same time, the share of negative responses decreased by one percentage point compared with the two previous months.

Assessments of the president

Nawrocki’s performance was most often assessed positively by supporters of the Law and Justice party and both Confederations, respondents with right-wing views, young people, and rural residents. These groups also included people with primary, lower secondary, basic vocational, and secondary education.

The president’s performance was most often assessed negatively by voters of the Civic Coalition, supporters of left-wing views, middle-aged and older people, residents of large cities, and respondents with higher education.

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Parliament is assessed worse

The work of the Sejm was positively assessed by 29% of those surveyed, one percentage point less than in September. The share of negative assessments of the lower house of parliament also fell by one point, to 56%.

The Senate received 31% positive assessments, three percentage points less than a month earlier. Its performance was assessed negatively by 42% of respondents, the same as in September. Positive assessments of parliament were most often expressed by voters of the Civic Coalition, people with left-wing views, older respondents, city residents, and people with higher education.

Negative assessments of parliament were most often given by supporters of Law and Justice, Confederation, and the Confederation of the Polish Crown, as well as respondents with right-wing views, rural residents, and people with basic vocational or secondary education.

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