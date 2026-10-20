Norway has detained a vessel linked to the Russian Arctic LNG 2 project

On October 14, the Norwegian Coast Guard detained two cargo ships near the island of Annoya in the north of the country. One of them—the Ya Qing Hai Yang—is subject to sanctions by the U.S., the EU, and Switzerland due to its connection to the Russian “Arctic LNG 2” gas project.

According to maritime intelligence, the vessel was near the Russian-Norwegian border in early October.

It departed from Hong Kong, made several stops in the Far East, and was traveling along the Northern Sea Route. In 2024, the Ya Qing Hai Yang transported power generation equipment from China to the Russian port of Utrenny, which is used by the “Arctic LNG 2” project.

Along with it, Norwegian authorities inspected the Chinese-flagged vessel Jian Yang Cheng He, which is not subject to sanctions. According to the Coast Guard, both vessels were seeking shelter from a storm. No details were reported regarding the results of the inspection or any potential charges against the crews. As of the time of publication, the vessels remained off the coast of Norway.

Source: The Insider

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