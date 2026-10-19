On October 19, 2026, the Council of the European Union appointed Latvian diplomat Ilze Brands Kehris as the EU Special Representative for Human Rights. LSM English reports, citing Latvia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Powers of the special representative

The EU Special Representative for Human Rights is to promote the European Union's policy objectives in this area. Her tasks include strengthening the EU's effectiveness, presence and visibility in protecting human rights worldwide.

The position involves developing cooperation and political dialogue with third countries, international and regional organizations, civil society and other partners, as well as participating in international forums. The special representative will also contribute to strengthening democracy, the rule of law, good governance, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Her mandate also includes strengthening the coherence of EU action in the field of human rights and integrating these issues into all areas of the Union's external action.

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Ilze Brands Kehris' experience

From 2020 until June 2026, Brands Kehris served as UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights. In 2017–2020, she was an independent expert on the UN Human Rights Committee, and in 2002–2011 she headed the Latvian Centre for Human Rights.

She also held senior positions at the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, the Advisory Committee of the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, and the office of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

Following this appointment, Latvian representatives hold two of the 11 positions of EU special representatives. Since March 2025, Eduards Stiprais has been the EU Special Representative for Central Asia.

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