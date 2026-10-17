Pakistan has suspended trade with Iran through the official Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan border crossings with immediate effect. Dawn reports.

Decision made without explanation of reasons

Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce issued a memorandum on Friday revoking, with immediate effect, a previous order dated October 3. The document did not specify the reasons for halting trade through the two crossings.

The Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry also advised its members and companies trading with Iran not to place new import or export orders until further notice. According to the publication, Pakistani and Iranian authorities have already held initial contacts following the suspension of commercial operations.

Cargo and risks for the LPG market

Reports said that hundreds of trucks carrying liquefied petroleum gas, rice, fresh fruit and other essential goods were stranded on both sides of the border. Iran’s Wana agency reported that passenger traffic through the crossing continues, while commercial operations have been suspended.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Gabd-Rimdan crossing was an important route for energy supplies to Pakistan: according to Dawn, more than 4,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas were imported through it daily. In recent months, supplies of Pakistani rice to Iran through this crossing have also increased.

Sources in the trade and energy sectors warned that the restrictions could worsen LPG shortages in Karachi and other regions of the country. The route through Taftan had already faced disruptions amid unrest in Balochistan, while the suspension of supplies through Gabd-Rimdan could raise liquefied gas prices on the open market.

Since March, Islamabad and Tehran had introduced measures to facilitate border trade, including simplifying customs procedures, designating Taftan as a customs station and identifying new transit routes. In August, the sides agreed to expand trade ties by maintaining round-the-clock operations at border crossings and improving logistics.

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