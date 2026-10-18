Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran’s proposal to the United States to open the Strait of Hormuz within seven days remains valid. Asharq Al-Awsat reported this on October 18.

Tehran’s conditions

According to Araghchi, Washington must accept Iran’s conditions. The minister told Iranian media about this.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway. Araghchi said that if the United States agrees to Tehran’s conditions, the strait could be opened within six days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Negotiations on the seventh day

On the seventh day after Iran’s conditions are accepted, negotiations between the United States and Iran should resume, according to the Iranian foreign minister.

Thus, Tehran’s proposal provides for opening the strait and subsequently resuming contacts between the American and Iranian sides.

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