In Gaza City, Palestine, the remains of 75 Palestinians, including women and children, were buried. They had been recovered over recent weeks from beneath the rubble of homes in the Daraj neighborhood in the city’s northeast, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hundreds of people took part in the funeral procession on Sunday. It began near the Daraj Sports Club, after which the remains were buried at Sheikh Radwan Cemetery in Gaza City. The previous evening, the remains, wrapped in Palestinian flags, were displayed for relatives to bid farewell.

Remains found in the Daraj neighborhood

Abdullah al-Majdalawi, director of public relations and media at Gaza Civil Defense, said the remains were found in several destroyed homes in the Daraj neighborhood. According to him, the buildings were bombed during the first months of the war while residents were inside.

The dead belonged to around 20 Palestinian families. They also included people who had found shelter in these homes after being displaced. Al-Majdalawi noted that the search efforts are significantly hampered by a lack of equipment and heavy machinery.

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Operation to search for bodies continues

The work is part of the second phase of the Civil Defense project to recover bodies from under rubble, which began on July 19. Service spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said that this phase was planned to survey 147 destroyed homes in Gaza City, as well as in the northern and central parts of the enclave. The service estimated that 1,072 bodies could remain there.

During the first phase, which began in November 2025, rescuers recovered 333 bodies and remains from beneath the rubble of 54 destroyed homes and structures. Civil Defense estimated that 559 people could have been buried there; teams were unable to reach approximately 226 of them due to limited resources.

On October 7, Basal said that, by his estimate, more than 8,000 missing Palestinians could be under the rubble in Gaza. He also warned that, with current resources, their recovery could take about eight years.

Under the terms of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in force in Gaza since October 10, 2025, Israel was required to allow the entry of heavy equipment and machinery. Palestinian authorities and groups accuse Israel of failing to fulfill this and other obligations.

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