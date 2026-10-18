Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has intensified on several fronts in Yemen. According to the International Organization for Migration, cited by Al Jazeera, more than 233,000 people have been forced to leave their homes since the start of the latest escalation, including about 121,000 in Taiz province.

Fighting on several fronts

Clashes intensified after the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, seized strategic territories on the Red Sea coast last month that had been controlled by forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government. In response, Saudi-backed government troops launched a counteroffensive and Operation Dawn of Yemen. Its stated goal is to regain control of territories held by the Houthis, including the capital, Sanaa.

Eight servicemen loyal to the internationally recognized government were killed in heavy fighting on the Al-Makatirah front in Lahj province, the government-affiliated military command in Tur al-Baha said. In Taiz province, government forces said that 12 Houthi fighters were killed in the Al-Akrud area after several days of clashes on the outskirts of Taiz city.

Government units also reported repelling a Houthi attack in the Al-Shakab direction. Forces allied with the government said they destroyed a Houthi supply vehicle with a drone in the Al-Waziya area, while the Southern Giants Brigades reported precise strikes on their positions in Al-Madaribah near the border with Lahj. Offensive operations also continued in Al-Jawf and Marib provinces.

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Taiz hospitals have fuel for four days

The World Health Organization warned that Taiz city is effectively isolated. Twelve hospitals in the city have fuel left for only four days, lack surgical supplies, and face critical shortages of oxygen and medicines amid a cholera outbreak.

The displacement crisis has also affected East Africa. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees confirmed the arrival of more than 4,000 refugees in the region: 3,800 in Djibouti and about 200 in Somalia. Medical workers at the Markazi camp in Djibouti are treating a cholera outbreak, with 31 cases and one death recorded there.

Separately, the Houthis said they had shot down a Saudi reconnaissance drone over Hajjah province and a helicopter in the Saudi border province of Najran. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, said an AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter crashed in Najran due to a technical malfunction, killing two crew members.

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