Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran is developing intercontinental ballistic missiles and seeks to create nuclear weapons in order to threaten US cities. In an interview with Fox News, he said that the United States, rather than Israel, is the main target of the Iranian regime, reports the Jerusalem Post.

Statement on the threat to the US and Europe

According to Netanyahu, Tehran's ambitions are not limited to Israel. He claims that if Israel is destroyed, the Iranian regime will also pose a threat to the United States and European countries. The Israeli prime minister said that Iran views the United States as the Great Satan and Israel as the Little Satan.

Netanyahu also called the Iranian regime a sinister force and said that Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis are its components. He compared these groups to the arms of a toxic octopus. At the same time, the Israeli prime minister specifically noted that his assessments do not concern the Iranian people.

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Priorities for the next term

Netanyahu said that if he is re-elected as head of government, his first priority will be the complete elimination of the Iranian threat to Israel, the United States, and the world. Elections to the Knesset, according to the publication, are to take place on October 27.

Among other goals for a possible next term, he named expanding the Abraham Accords, concluded with the participation of US President Donald Trump and four Arab states, as well as developing artificial intelligence. Netanyahu said that Israel seeks to become a global leader in AI, including through the use of the technology in healthcare, agriculture, transportation, and education.

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