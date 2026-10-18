Pope Leo XIV on Sunday led the traditional Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican for the first time after surgery to remove a malignant tumor. The pontiff thanked thousands of faithful in St. Peter’s Square for their prayers and said he would gradually return to his daily schedule.

Thanks to the faithful and medical staff

As The Independent reports, the 71-year-old pontiff underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his right lung. The operation confirmed adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.

Leo XIV noted that his stay in hospital helped him especially feel close to people who are ill or have health problems. He also expressed particular gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all staff at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he received treatment.

After a brief address, the pontiff waved to those gathered in the square and returned to his quarters in the Apostolic Palace. Among the participants in the prayer was an African delegation that had arrived in Rome for a conference; its members responded with dancing and shouts of joy.

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Further treatment to be determined after tests

The pope left Gemelli Hospital earlier than initially expected. On his return to the Vatican, he told a journalist in English that he felt much better.

Surgeon Stefano Margaritora told Vatican News that he sees no clinical reasons to cancel Leo XIV’s trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, scheduled for November 6–17. According to him, full recovery after the operation may take about another ten days.

Doctors are continuing histological examinations of the tumor and the lymph nodes associated with it. The results, including data on the molecular and genetic characteristics of the neoplasm, will help determine the need for further treatment. Possible options mentioned include chemotherapy, a combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, or targeted therapy.

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