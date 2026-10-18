In Paris, France, cleanup began on Sunday after extensive damage was recorded the day after Saturday's protests against the rising cost of living. Violence overshadowed the demonstrations. The city's streets were strewn with debris, burned bicycles and damaged cars, Euronews reports.

Damage to shops

Shops across Paris had smashed windows and visible signs of looting. The outlet names Nike, Sephora and Burger King among the damaged businesses. The windows of the Paris Opera ticket office were also smashed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Street cleanup

Cleanup crews cleared the streets of debris left after the protests. Meanwhile, workers began repairing shopfronts damaged during the unrest.

Nationwide demonstrations

The unrest occurred amid nationwide demonstrations in France against rising prices. Euronews' video report was updated on October 18, 2026, at 13:03 GMT+2.

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