French President Emmanuel Macron ordered a review into whether there had been failures in intelligence work or police preparation ahead of protests over the cost of living, which were accompanied by looting and violence in cities across the country. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

President's response

Macron condemned what he called shocking scenes of violence. According to him, nothing can justify, explain or excuse the riots and vandalism. The president also said that those involved in the looting must compensate for the damage caused.

He added that people who, according to him, sought to overthrow the republic would be held accountable. The French president said that these events had caused anger and shame in society.

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Powers for local authorities

Macron linked the uncontrolled violence to “insurrectionary elements” of radical far-left groups, which, he claimed, were joined by numerous criminals. He also said that prefects and mayors would be given the authority to ban certain gatherings if necessary.

The protests took place amid rising living costs. Public unrest occurred in Paris after a nationwide day of demonstrations.

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