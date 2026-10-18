In Sudan, at least 10 civilians were killed and five others were injured in a drone strike in Sanaikit, West Darfur. The attack occurred on October 17, 2026, near the border with Chad, The Rio Times reports, citing Radio Tamazuj.

Victims were harvesting crops

The strike occurred in Sanaikit, also known as Sanakit or Hajar-Sanakit, in the Bir-Siliba administrative unit of Sirba district. According to the outlet, the drone struck displaced people who were harvesting crops.

Babiker Hamdain, the health minister of the Darfur regional government, reported the dead and injured. According to him, the victims came from the villages of Naroma, Karmalia and Karmba. They left their homes after they were burned and looted.

Representatives of the Mararit tribe said that those hit included children as young as three and elderly people. Sudan Horizon, citing the social welfare ministry of the Darfur regional government, reported 11 dead, allegedly including nine children. The final casualty count has not been established because of discrepancies in reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

RSF accused of attack

Responsibility for the strike is being placed on Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). RSF representatives could not be reached for comment, so the accusation remains unconfirmed.

Major Mutawakkil Ali Wakil, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces allied with the Sudanese army, condemned the attack and called for those responsible to be held accountable. Hamdain also described the strike as a gross violation of international humanitarian law. According to Sudan Horizon, he called for the RSF to be designated a terrorist organization.

War has continued since 2023

The war in Sudan has continued since April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the RSF. According to The Rio Times, both sides have used drones for attacks. The area near the border with Chad has become a refuge for families displaced by the fighting.

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