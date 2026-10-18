Syria and World Bank to create recovery fund — The National

Syria and the World Bank have agreed to establish a multi-donor trust fund for the country’s recovery and reconstruction. The fund will be called the Syria Recovery and Reconstruction Trust Fund, or START, and will provide concessional financing, investment guarantees and technical assistance.

The parties announced the agreement in a joint statement. As The National reports, the fund is also intended to help provide basic services, strengthen institutional capacity, expand economic opportunities and restore trust.

Partner support

Syrian Finance Minister Yisr Barnieh said the agreement lays the foundation for a new stage of cooperation between Damascus and international partners. The joint statement said the initiative was supported by partners from the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

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World Bank Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan Ousmane Dione said the bank expects to work with all partners to support Syria’s inclusive and sustainable recovery.

Cost of reconstruction

In 2025, the World Bank estimated the cost of Syria’s reconstruction at approximately $216 billion, describing the estimate as conservative. According to the bank, damage to infrastructure amounted to $52 billion, or 48% of total damage. Damage to residential and non-residential buildings was estimated at $33 billion each.

Syria’s transitional government is also attracting investment to restore infrastructure. Among the agreements mentioned are DP World’s commitment to allocate $800 million to the port of Tartus and Saudi Arabia’s $2 billion investment package for the development of two airports in Aleppo and other projects.

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