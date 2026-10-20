In São Paulo, Brazil, on October 18, 2026, about one million people took part in a march in support of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is seeking re-election. Participants carried Workers' Party flags and signs demanding the protection of public education, healthcare and transport.

Rallies in different regions

As The Hindu reports, Lula da Silva's supporters have held marches in different parts of Brazil over the past week, from poorer cities in the northeast to affluent metropolises in the southeast. The publication notes that similar rallies are held daily in other cities across the country.

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Second round on October 25

The second round of Brazil's presidential election is scheduled for October 25, 2026. Lula da Silva's opponent is far-right candidate Flávio Bolsonaro.

The Hindu calls São Paulo the financial capital of South America. The march in the city took place ahead of the second round of the presidential election.

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