A money-laundering scheme involving 337 million zlotys was uncovered in Poland in connection with the KIT Group case in Ukraine

Nine people were detained in Poland in connection with a case involving the laundering of 337 million zlotys, which, according to investigators, were obtained through online fraud, including through fictitious investment platforms and cryptocurrency transactions. This case has drawn attention amid recent raids in Ukraine as part of an investigation into a shadow financial network, during which the Economic Security Bureau seized over 630 million hryvnias, and the situation was publicly linked to KIT Group.

This was reported by the Polish prosecutor’s office.

How the scheme operated in Poland

According to the investigation, the international group operated from February 2025 to July 2026. It consisted of eight Ukrainian citizens and one Belarusian citizen. According to Polish law enforcement, the group was led by a 34-year-old Ukrainian man.

The participants in the scheme attempted to launder the money obtained from online fraud—specifically through fictitious investment platforms and cryptocurrency scams—using a network of currency exchange offices, bank transfers, and fictitious gold transactions.

Couriers driving luxury cars picked up the cash at predetermined locations. To verify their identity, they showed a photograph of half of a torn banknote with a visible serial number.

The money was then delivered to cryptocurrency exchange offices. According to the investigation, some of the transactions were conducted in circumvention of mandatory financial control procedures. Some funds were deposited into bank accounts and subsequently transferred between affiliated entities, while others were taken abroad in specially equipped hiding compartments in vehicles. Fictitious gold purchases were also used to conceal the origin of the money. Ultimately, a significant portion of the funds was converted into cryptocurrency.

The arrests took place in Warsaw, Łódź, and the Lesser Poland Voivodeship. All nine suspects were charged with participating in an organized criminal group and money laundering. The court ordered seven suspects to be detained; the other two were released on bail, placed under police supervision, and prohibited from leaving the country.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized cash and gold worth over one million zlotys, as well as computers, phones, and other data storage devices. If found guilty, the suspects face up to 15 years in prison.

What Links the Polish Case to the KIT Group Affair in Ukraine

In early October, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported a record seizure of over 630 million hryvnias as part of an investigation into a shadow financial network through which, according to investigators, tens of billions of hryvnias could have been diverted from the legal economy each year. Detectives conducted 30 searches, seizing funds in various currencies, equipment, and rough accounting records.

As UA.NEWS reported in its article on the searches, the investigative actions were carried out at an entity that the publication linked to the KIT Group network and its owner, Anton Tkachenko. However, the BEB’s official statement did not mention the company’s name or its owner’s name. Representatives of KIT Group stated that the company does not conduct currency exchange operations on its own, and that, according to their version of events, the seized funds belong to partners. The company also emphasized that the searches and seizure of property do not in themselves prove guilt.

Source: Straż Graniczna

For more details on the Ukrainian case, read our previous article: The BEB seized a record 630 million UAH during searches at Anton Tkachenko’s KIT Group.

As a reminder, former BEB detective chief Oleg Yashchuk is allegedly involved in a scheme involving the fictitious employment of conscripts.

Additionally, former BEB detective Yashchuk declared his assets after being dismissed, but his assets may be confiscated.

Read us on