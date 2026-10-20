Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will sell France diesel fuel in the coming weeks in volumes equivalent to 10% of French consumption. The National reports, citing sources at the Élysée Palace.

Supply volumes

Saudi Arabia had previously provided France with guarantees to sell 95,000 tonnes of diesel fuel in October and November. The total volume of these deliveries over the two months is expected to amount to 190,000 tonnes.

The UAE and Bahrain are expected to separately sell France an additional 100,000 tonnes of diesel fuel each. The period during which these deliveries will be made has not yet been specified.

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Purpose of the agreements

The Élysée Palace said that the purpose of the agreements is to reduce energy prices in Europe. Rising energy prices have caused protests and public discontent in France.

An adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said that increasing supply volumes should lower the price. Macron reached a significant part of the agreements during a trip to the Persian Gulf countries, which began with Kuwait and the UAE. He was then due to visit Bahrain and Qatar.

According to the adviser, these are political commitments by countries in the region that consider France a reliable partner, in particular because of its deployment of air defense assets at critical moments. The sales will be carried out through the French energy company TotalEnergies, whose chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanné is accompanying Macron on the trip.

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